 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Ohana Growers

Ohana Growers

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Ohana Growers

Ohana Growers provides novice to expert cannabis farmers and manufacturers the capacity for R&D, farming, and production of high quality flowers, extracts, and edibles. Ohana Growers was built on strong family values to provide medical cannabis solutions that facilitate long term relationships between providers and patients. Ohana Growers systems are designed to support medical cannabis patients become as healthy as possible by offering an array of different medical cannabis solutions. As a grower and manufacturer, we believe in the theory that a healthy body is equal to a happy life! Our staff here at Ohana Growers are here strictly for patient oriented solutions. If you have any questions regarding any of our products or services, do not hesitate to ask one of our staff members and they will be happy to assist you in any and all of your health and wellness solutions that are available to you. Yours Truly