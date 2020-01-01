Ohana Growers provides novice to expert cannabis farmers and manufacturers the capacity for R&D, farming, and production of high quality flowers, extracts, and edibles. Ohana Growers was built on strong family values to provide medical cannabis solutions that facilitate long term relationships between providers and patients. Ohana Growers systems are designed to support medical cannabis patients become as healthy as possible by offering an array of different medical cannabis solutions. As a grower and manufacturer, we believe in the theory that a healthy body is equal to a happy life! Our staff here at Ohana Growers are here strictly for patient oriented solutions. If you have any questions regarding any of our products or services, do not hesitate to ask one of our staff members and they will be happy to assist you in any and all of your health and wellness solutions that are available to you. Yours Truly