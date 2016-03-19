Loading…
Logo for the brand Okla Kola

Okla Kola

24K

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

24K is an indica-dominant hybrid, although its long-lasting physical effects seem almost exclusively sativa.

24k Gold effects

Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!