OM Extracts
About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Game Changer CBD 3:1
68.4% Total Cannabinoids
13.9% THC & 47.4% CBD
2.1% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, Guaiol
Game Changer CBD: Game Changer (Purple Dragon x Green Thai) blended with Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry).
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Game Changer CBD 3:1
68.4% Total Cannabinoids
13.9% THC & 47.4% CBD
2.1% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, Guaiol
Game Changer CBD: Game Changer (Purple Dragon x Green Thai) blended with Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry).
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Game Changer effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!