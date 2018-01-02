About this product
Feel peaceful and rested and allow White Tahoe Cookies to melt away stress, anxiety, and minor pains.
Details:
• THC: 19.6% | CBD: 0.24%
• Total Cannabinoids: 23%
• Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool
• 2g Flower Pack
• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)
• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer
About Omura:
Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.
• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick
• No fillers, chemicals, or additives
• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash
• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable
Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.
About TSO Sonoma
TSO Sonoma is a highly curated collection of products and elevated experiences featuring women-led conscious cannabis. We believe cannabis to elevate your health and invoke connection with your world. Our collection merges sustainable sun-grown flower, artful design, and inviting community. Our products invite a profound new way of not only looking at the plant, but holistic wellness itself. This release features estate-grown flowers from Fiddler’s Greens, an award-winning women & vet owned heritage farm in Sonoma County, known for their commitment to quality and sustainability.
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
128 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Omura
Heat-Not-Burn technology combined with pre-filled whole flower sticks to create the cleanest and easiest whole flower experience ever.