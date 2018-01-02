Feel peaceful and rested and allow White Tahoe Cookies to melt away stress, anxiety, and minor pains.



Details:

• THC: 19.6% | CBD: 0.24%

• Total Cannabinoids: 23%

• Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool

• 2g Flower Pack

• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)

• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer



About Omura:

Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.



• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick

• No fillers, chemicals, or additives

• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash

• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable



Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.



About TSO Sonoma

TSO Sonoma is a highly curated collection of products and elevated experiences featuring women-led conscious cannabis. We believe cannabis to elevate your health and invoke connection with your world. Our collection merges sustainable sun-grown flower, artful design, and inviting community. Our products invite a profound new way of not only looking at the plant, but holistic wellness itself. This release features estate-grown flowers from Fiddler’s Greens, an award-winning women & vet owned heritage farm in Sonoma County, known for their commitment to quality and sustainability.