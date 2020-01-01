Oregon Analytical Services is a member of the EVIO Labs group of Cannabis testing laboratories, providing a variety of analytical services for the legal Cannabis industry in Oregon. Our mission is to provide high quality and timely analyses of Cannabis and Cannabis infused products within the state of Oregon's medical and adult use programs while meeting all applicable laws or regulations and meeting the needs of our clients. OAS is currently undergoing the process of business licensing through the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) and accreditation through the Oregon Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ORELAP). Continue reading to learn more about our team.