Logo for the brand ORGANA BRANDS

ORGANA BRANDS

Sour Diesel Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
