Organa Labs

About Organa Labs

Organa Labs is a company that was created out of necessity for pure, balanced, and consistent cannabis infused products produced with the highest quality standards. Organa Labs extracts oil organically using a supercritical CO2 extractor. All of our products are tested by an independent lab in Denver, Colorado to determine appropriate and consistent amounts of THC and cannabinoids for measurable and consistent doses.