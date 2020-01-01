 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Origins Organics, Inc

Origins Organics, Inc

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Origins Organics, Inc

Central Oregon is a naturalist's paradise with its snow-capped volcanic peaks ringing a beautiful valley of high desert landscapes and gorgeous ponderosa pine forests. Here in Bend, Oregon, where progressive-minded, environmentally-conscious and creative thinkers abound, we found our patch of soil, settled our roots and began to grow. Our roots are deep; We understand the soil, the plants. We are the plant-whisperers. Every successful thing in life begins with a solid, healthy and harmonious foundation. And so with plants, Origins Organics has created formulations that help to build a superb foundation for the plant. We start with the soil, offering 100% complete and biologically-friendly water-soluble formulas to lay the groundwork for a natural and harmonious environment for any type of agriculture. Origins Organics Ultra-Premium Compost Tea Catalyst : Soul Food for the Soil.