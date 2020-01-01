Origins Organics, Inc

Central Oregon is a naturalist's paradise with its snow-capped volcanic peaks ringing a beautiful valley of high desert landscapes and gorgeous ponderosa pine forests. Here in Bend, Oregon, where progressive-minded, environmentally-conscious and creative thinkers abound, we found our patch of soil, settled our roots and began to grow. Our roots are deep; We understand the soil, the plants. We are the plant-whisperers. Every successful thing in life begins with a solid, healthy and harmonious foundation. And so with plants, Origins Organics has created formulations that help to build a superb foundation for the plant. We start with the soil, offering 100% complete and biologically-friendly water-soluble formulas to lay the groundwork for a natural and harmonious environment for any type of agriculture. Origins Organics Ultra-Premium Compost Tea Catalyst : Soul Food for the Soil.