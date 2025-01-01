Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains that are perfect for any time of the day and are great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

With heartfelt gratitude and a touch of exhilaration, Pacific Stone warmly unveils our inaugural cultivation of Dolato, a culmination of our intimate familiarity with Do-Si-Dos, Gelato, and OG Kush. Rooted in the storied lineage of these illustrious strains, Dolato encapsulates the very essence of our odyssey in cannabis cultivation. The symphonic interplay of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene terpenes orchestrates its enchanting aroma and effects, offering a harmonious blend of serene relaxation and elevating euphoria. As we proudly present this artisanal creation, we extend a sincere invitation to savor Dolato's notes of berry and citrus, underscored by earthy undertones—a testament to our unwavering commitment to crafting cannabis experiences that reverently honor tradition while fearlessly embracing the frontiers of innovation.

