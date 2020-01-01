Ceramics is one of the more ancient forms of craft. When I sit at the wheel I feel connected to the past, but I have to be as present as possible to keep my hands steady and remind myself to breathe in order to bring an object into life for the future. Conceiving of an object, crafting it with my hands, and then participating in every step of the process until I have a finished work is a remarkably gratifying experience, paralleled only by the feeling of giving it away. Paperclip Pottery was named by my mom, Susan. She chose it because of my obsession with paperclips as the epitome of efficiency in functional design. I frequently find new ways to be more efficient in my work, both with materials and my own energy. My goal with Paperclip Pottery is to uplift daily ritual in the home, and elevate domesticity to an art form.