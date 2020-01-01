Pathway Genomics
About Pathway Genomics
Since its founding in 2009, Pathway Genomics has been dedicated to making the world a healthier place. We bring the power of precision wellness to consumers and healthcare professionals by merging state-of-the art DNA testing with artificial intelligence. We are certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). To see our full line of genetic tests, visit pathway.com/products/