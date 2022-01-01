Tahoe Rose is an indica cross of Tahoe OG (or Tahoe OG Kush) and Rose Bud. Classic OG lovers will look forward to the earthy heritage taste from the Tahoe OG, while the Rose Bud, known for its dense node clusters, adds a distinct and complex rose aroma. This combination results in a mineral taste with splashes of floral gas and citrus, and produces an emanating calm. This strain is rich in myrcene, a terpene found in plants like hops and herbs like lemongrass and thyme, and tends to give off earthy fruit-forward flavors. Herbal medicine has a long history of using myrcene-rich plants for relaxation. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.