Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pearl Extracts

Pearl Extracts

Dolato Zlurpee Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Dolato effects

Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!