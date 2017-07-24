Critical Kush effects
474 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
