Grape Ape, a legendary indica-dominant hybrid, is the epitome of cannabis luxury. This strain is the result of a delightful fusion between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani genetics, delivering an experience that's as rich and flavorful as it is relaxing.



Indulge your senses in the sweet, grape-like aroma that will transport you to a vineyard in full bloom. Grape Ape's effects are the very definition of relaxation, making it your perfect choice for unwinding, stress relief, and a peaceful night's sleep.



Whether you're a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or a seeker of tranquility, Grape Ape promises a grape-infused journey that will leave you in a state of bliss. Elevate your cannabis experience with the plush luxury of Grape Ape today!

