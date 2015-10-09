Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Animal Cookies
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
A clever cross between two heavy indica strains, Animal Cookies is known for its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia. An enjoyable, kushy blend of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Fire OG, this coveted strain is said to be powerful enough to impress even high-tolerance consumers with its tranquil, body-tingling, somewhat focused and hungry effects.
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
