Logo for the brand Phoenix Fields

Phoenix Fields

Rising from the ashes!
Phoenix Fields products

Product image for Blueberry Muffin
Flower
Blueberry Muffin
by Phoenix Fields
Product image for Hibiscus PreRolls $2ea
Pre-rolls
Hibiscus PreRolls $2ea
by Phoenix Fields
Product image for Stupid Fruit PreRolls $2ea
Pre-rolls
Stupid Fruit PreRolls $2ea
by Phoenix Fields
Product image for Chilly Muffin
Flower
Chilly Muffin
by Phoenix Fields
Product image for Poon Maker
Flower
Poon Maker
by Phoenix Fields
Product image for Mac 1
Flower
Mac 1
by Phoenix Fields
Product image for Blueberry Muffin PreRolls $2ea
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Muffin PreRolls $2ea
by Phoenix Fields