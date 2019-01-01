Phoenix Rising Farms

We are a family farm and business located in southern Oregon, in a turn-of-the-century estate. A Clean Green Certified* farm, with almost 30 years combined experience in cannabis farming, with focus on growing quality, high-grade flower and connoisseur strains, using sustainable practices and responsible agriculture (little impact, small carbon footprint). We DO NOT use liquid nutrients -- only compost -- in the form of live home-brewed compost teas from raw, natural materials, sourced directly from our land or local farms. Living soil --> life --> healthy plants --> best results