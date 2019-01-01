 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Phoenix Rising Farms

Phoenix Rising Farms

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Phoenix Rising Farms

We are a family farm and business located in southern Oregon, in a turn-of-the-century estate. A Clean Green Certified* farm, with almost 30 years combined experience in cannabis farming, with focus on growing quality, high-grade flower and connoisseur strains, using sustainable practices and responsible agriculture (little impact, small carbon footprint). We DO NOT use liquid nutrients -- only compost -- in the form of live home-brewed compost teas from raw, natural materials, sourced directly from our land or local farms. Living soil --> life --> healthy plants --> best results