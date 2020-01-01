PhytoStaffing
About PhytoStaffing
Our highly experienced recruiters have over 10+ years of experience (each) in scientific research and recruiting across multiple scientific disciplines. Our talented recruiters have successfully placed professionals in fields as diverse as cannabis manufacturing and processing, pharmaceutical, scientific software analysts, microbiologists, auditing, and regulatory affairs. We have experience placing qualified candidates from entry level to executive levels in all aspects from R & D to manufacturing and processing to suit your operational needs.