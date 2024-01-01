About this product
Piff Glass Cart - Green
by Piff Stixs
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
GG12, also known as “Gorilla Glue #12,” is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4) with Chernobyl. The effects of GG12 are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain makes them feel focused, talkative, and relaxed. The flavor profile of this strain is nutty and earthy with strong diesel undertones. GG12 is reported to be a creeper strain, which means the effects may take longer to set in. Our advice is to take it slow with GG12, especially if you have a low THC tolerance. The original breeder of GG12 is currently unknown.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item