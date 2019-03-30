About this product
• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls
• Infused with Diamond Sauce & Live Rosin
• Dusted with Kief
• Hybrid Strain
PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with diamond sauce and live rosin. Each Lil Piff is rolled in kief, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with