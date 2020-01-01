 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pigeon Toe Ceramics

About Pigeon Toe Ceramics

Pigeon Toe is a new perspective on the beauty inherent in every day. We explore the aesthetic potential of objects that populate and create our lives; we accentuate function and redefine form. Each piece that leaves our north Portland studio is alive with the joy and vision of its makers, the result of a process that begins with imagination and insight, takes shape through skilled hands, and is fulfilled by you. You will know a Pigeon Toe piece by its purpose, you will remember it for its presence, and you will love it for what it transcends.