Pigeon Toe Ceramics

Pigeon Toe is a new perspective on the beauty inherent in every day. We explore the aesthetic potential of objects that populate and create our lives; we accentuate function and redefine form. Each piece that leaves our north Portland studio is alive with the joy and vision of its makers, the result of a process that begins with imagination and insight, takes shape through skilled hands, and is fulfilled by you. You will know a Pigeon Toe piece by its purpose, you will remember it for its presence, and you will love it for what it transcends.