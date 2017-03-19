Clear-headed, euphoric, and sweet as Lemonade on a summer night. This strain is mysterious – in both affects and lineage! While most can agree it has roots with Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk, there seems to be a third unknown strain in the mix that really gives it legs. Clear-headed, euphoric, and sweet as Lemonade on a summer night; it’s hard to classify as sativa or indica due to the perfect balance of relaxation and focus. Our personal Pink Lemonade doesn’t tend to be too pungent, it has a more mild bouquet of floral, skunk, and citrus tones. The buds themselves are dense and sticky, with little slivers of pink within the bright green structure.

read more