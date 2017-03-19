Pink Lemonade Pre-Rolls .5g 5 Pack

by Pioneer Nuggets
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Clear-headed, euphoric, and sweet as Lemonade on a summer night. This strain is mysterious – in both affects and lineage! While most can agree it has roots with Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk, there seems to be a third unknown strain in the mix that really gives it legs. Clear-headed, euphoric, and sweet as Lemonade on a summer night; it’s hard to classify as sativa or indica due to the perfect balance of relaxation and focus. Our personal Pink Lemonade doesn’t tend to be too pungent, it has a more mild bouquet of floral, skunk, and citrus tones. The buds themselves are dense and sticky, with little slivers of pink within the bright green structure.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

About this brand

Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416063
