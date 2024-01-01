About this product
T-1000 - Premium Flower
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
About this strain
T-1000 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Purple Urkle. T-1000 is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T-1000 effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose T-1000 when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and lack of appetite. Bred by Humboldt CSI, T-1000 features flavors like nutty, wood, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of T-1000 typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed T-1000, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
