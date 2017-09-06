About this strain
Orange Juice, bred by Gage Green Genetics, mixes one of their staple strains Joseph (Underdog OG bag seed) with a cross of California Orange and OG Kush. An indica-driven hybrid, Orange Juice erupts with a blast of orange and lemon notes that combine with diesel undertones to create an inviting aroma and a mouthful of sweet earthy citrus. The effects of Orange Juice are relatively balanced, producing a relaxed body with a happy and uplifted head buzz.
Orange Juice effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
