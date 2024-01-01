Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



A cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, Super Boof is a delectable and uplifting strain. One crack of the nug and you are hit with a wave of citrus that shines through hit after hit.

A true sativa- leaning hybrid, Super Boof provides a joyful uplift, accompanied by a relaxing all over buzz.



Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Black Cherry Punch x Tropicana Cookies

Top Terpenes: A- Bulnesene, Limonene

Taste: Grapefruit, Cheese, Gas

Aroma: Citrus, Chem, Sweet

Effects: Uplifting, Buzzy, Giggly

