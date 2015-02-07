Platinum Vape
Pineapple Jack Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Pineapple Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
