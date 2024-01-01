Introducing the **Super Boof Live Resin Ceramic Disposable** by Plume – a vibrant and invigorating vape that delivers the ultimate blend of flavor and potency. Extracted from fresh, flash-frozen flower, this live resin captures the bold essence of Super Boof, combining fruity, floral notes with a touch of earthiness for a well-rounded, flavorful experience.



Encased in our advanced fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated to ensure smooth, robust clouds while preserving the full terpene profile and cannabinoid richness.



Super Boof is celebrated for its energizing, uplifting effects, making it the ideal choice for daytime adventures, creative bursts, or staying motivated throughout your day. With Plume’s sleek, ready-to-use design, you’ll enjoy the ease of an all-in-one disposable alongside the superior flavor and quality of live resin. Boost your vibe and energize your senses with every puff of Super Boof.

