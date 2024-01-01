Super Boof Live Resin Ceramic Disposable

by Plume
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Introducing the **Super Boof Live Resin Ceramic Disposable** by Plume – a vibrant and invigorating vape that delivers the ultimate blend of flavor and potency. Extracted from fresh, flash-frozen flower, this live resin captures the bold essence of Super Boof, combining fruity, floral notes with a touch of earthiness for a well-rounded, flavorful experience.

Encased in our advanced fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated to ensure smooth, robust clouds while preserving the full terpene profile and cannabinoid richness.

Super Boof is celebrated for its energizing, uplifting effects, making it the ideal choice for daytime adventures, creative bursts, or staying motivated throughout your day. With Plume’s sleek, ready-to-use design, you’ll enjoy the ease of an all-in-one disposable alongside the superior flavor and quality of live resin. Boost your vibe and energize your senses with every puff of Super Boof.

About this strain

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

About this brand

Plume
Fully Ceramic Cannabis Disposables. Our all-in one pen gently heats our premium extracts for plush fluffs, every time.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412024
