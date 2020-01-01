GALLERY POP Naturals is dedicated to providing patients with pure medicine at an affordable cost. Our mission is to make the cleanest, safest, most consistent, premium-quality CBD and THC medicine we can and offer it at the lowest cost possible, so we can help patients have affordable access to the medicine they need. In this still highly unregulated industry, we are also dedicated to raising the standard in product quality and patient education and lead by example in creating a higher code of ethics for businesses in the industry to follow. We fully believe in the medicinal properties of THC and CBD and the many ways they can benefit a person's health. We hope to improve lives by providing pure, unaltered CO2 extracted cannabis oil high in THC, CBD, and natural terpenes. We started this company because we wanted to be able to help sick people get safe, lab-tested medicine at a price they can afford. We price all of our products as low as possible and always pass on the savings to the patients whenever we are able to further lower our costs. Making and sharing CBD medicine with all the people who need it is our true passion! We are amazed by CBD's healing properties, from stopping seizures, combating anxiety, reducing nausea, decreasing chronic pain or inflammation, to fighting cancer, and we want to help make it available to every patient who can benefit from it, In our ongoing effort to get our high CBD medicine to all the patients who need it, we compassionately price our HIGH CBD and SUPER CBD products at cost. The whole POP Naturals team donates their time involved in making and delivering our HIGH CBD and SUPER CBD oil to dispensaries because we want every patient to be able to afford the medicine they need to be able to live a better life. We try to make sure our compassion pricing reaches the patients and are pleased to work with like-minded growers and dispensaries who believe in CBD as much as we do and who also want to get it to the patients at the most affordable cost possible. We are dedicated to finding ways to constantly improve our medicine and are committed to providing patients with our best. We hope to continue expanding to new territories, so we can share our medicine with all patients.