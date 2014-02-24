About this product
Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders.
THC: 26.44%
CBD: 00.28%
About this strain
Rockstar is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Rockbud and Sensi Star. This strain produces powerful mind and body effects that are euphoric and sedating. Rockstar smells like sweet grapes with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, pain and sleep disorders. Growers say Rockstar grows best outdoors.
Rockstar effects
Reported by real people like you
245 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Poppy Flower
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.