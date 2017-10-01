ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Rockbud by Soma Seeds is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain bred using genetics from Super Skunk, Afghani, Big Skunk Korean, and Afghan Hawaiian. With its heavyweight indica force, Rockbud rids the mind and body of stress and physical symptoms, but may also take with it your energy and attention. For this reason, Rockbud is recommended as an end-of-the day indulgence. Leaves darken to a deep red as Rockbud flowers mature, and while yields tend to be on the lighter side, connoisseurs will appreciate the quality these fast-bloomers have to offer.

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Rockbud
Strain child
Rockstar
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

