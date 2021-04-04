About this product
Made with whole flower, crushed diamond resin, and coated with ice water hash, the creative infused pre-roll from Potters is the perfected pre-roll. Ultra potent with 43.8% THC, and triple infused with cannabinoids. Produced only in small batches to guarantee optimal quality these pre-rolls are for those looking for an enhanced smoking experience.
At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.
The proof is in pudding (or in this case, our prerolls). Made with fresh cannabis flower, rolled in premium cold water hash, and infused with ultra-pure diamonds and live cannabis terpenes, the result speaks for itself: a perfect burn, an exceptional flavor, and ultra-potent effects.
Sustainably good, just as nature intended.
About this strain
Pineapple Sherbet is a slightly sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain thought to be made by crossing Pineapple Kush with Cherry Pie. Pineapple Sherbet produces mentally energizing effects while relaxing tired muscles and body aches. In large doses, a calming sensation will slowly take over your mind and body. Consumers who have smoked Pineapple Sherbert say it is a great choice as a wake and bake strain and can help you be productive or social. With a THC content of 20%, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, fatigue, and anxiety. In terms of flavor, you can expect loud pineapple notes back up by undertones of sweet citrus. According to growers, Pineapple Sherbet flowers into tall and fluffy buds with light and dark green foliage topped with a dusting of trichomes. This strain was originally bred by DNA Genetics.
Pineapple Sherbet effects
About this brand
Incredible? We think so too!
Beyond using recycled materials in all of our packaging, we’ve decided to do one even better.
With every pack of joints, vape cartridges, or packs of gummies sold, POTTERS will plant a tree in your honor! Now that’s a high you can feel good about.