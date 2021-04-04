Open up your mind, elevate your creativity.



Made with whole flower, crushed diamond resin, and coated with ice water hash, the creative infused pre-roll from Potters is the perfected pre-roll. Ultra potent with 43.8% THC, and triple infused with cannabinoids. Produced only in small batches to guarantee optimal quality these pre-rolls are for those looking for an enhanced smoking experience.



At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.



The proof is in pudding (or in this case, our prerolls). Made with fresh cannabis flower, rolled in premium cold water hash, and infused with ultra-pure diamonds and live cannabis terpenes, the result speaks for itself: a perfect burn, an exceptional flavor, and ultra-potent effects.



Sustainably good, just as nature intended.

