Bubble Gum stain is an Indica-dominant hybrid developed in Indiana in the 1970s, was taken to New England, and was later moved to Holland, where it acquired popularity. Bubble Gum went on to win two prizes in the Cannabis Cup in 1994 and second place in ’95 and ’99.



Despite its popularity and unique characteristics, Bubble Gum’s exact lineage and genetics remain a mystery. It’s believed to have lineage from Afghanistan, Mexico, or Columbia landraces before being re-vamped in the U.S. and, more recently, Holland.

