Coochie Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made through a cross of Runtz and another unknown strain. It debuted in legal markets in 2022 and has quickly become high in demand among cannabis connoisseurs, especially those who love Runtz strains. Coochie Runtz cannabis tastes like a premium Runtz with lots of grapey, gassy, Zkittlez and Gelato flavors, and relaxing indica hybrid effects.
