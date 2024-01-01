Garlic Breath strain seeds are Indica-dominate hybrids combination (60% Indica and 40% Sativa) of GMO and Mendo Breath F2. Garlic Breath seeds can also be compared to certain classic Indica like Northern Lights due to their unique qualities.



Germination is the first phase of your cannabis life cycle and the process through which a dormant seed becomes active. Germination occurs when a seed is exposed to environmental elements that start its development cycle, suggesting that the conditions are suitable for it to flourish. The paper towel method is straightforward for germinating practically any seed indoors. Anyone with basic home supplies can do it. Here are simple steps of how to germinate Garlic Breath seeds using the paper towel technique;



Gather your supplies, including two paper towels, a work area (table), a dinner plate, Garlic Breath seeds, water sprayers, and a pair of tweezers.

Dampen the two paper towels using the water sprayer.

Remove any excess water.

Place one paper towel above each dish on your table.

Distribute some Garlic Breath strain seeds on top, about one inch apart.

Cover the second paper towel around the first one.

Place the cushioned Garlic Breath cannabis seeds in a plastic bag between two dinner plates or beneath a face-down dish.

Keep the paper towel-wrapped Garlic Breath seeds away from window sills and direct sunshine to keep the temperature at 72°F.

Your Garlic Breath strain seeds germinate in two to five days from the hand towel sandwich and create little roots appropriate for transplantation when they are five millimeters or longer.

