Granddaddy Purple

by Premium Cultivars
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Granddaddy Purple is one of the most renowned Indica varieties on the west coast and the most well-known ‘purple’ cannabis cultivar in the United States. It made a big splash on the California cannabis scene in 2003.

Ken Estes crossed the classic indica strains Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan to develop this top-shelf cannabis.

Once you have the technical understanding, cultivating Granddaddy Purple cannabis from feminized seeds is simple. The plants take on the indica lineage’s strength, durability, and structure, making them an excellent choice for novices.

The first stage in your home-growing quest is to germinate your feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds. Read our germination instructions for a tried-and-true procedure that guarantees the best results.

Gather everything you will need, including two dinner plates, paper towels, water, and your feminized seeds.
Moisten a paper towel with water and place it on top of a dish.
Place your seeds one inch apart on the towel.
Using another paper towel, wet the seeds once more.
As a cover, use another dinner plate.
Keep your developing seeds someplace warm and dark.
Regularly check the seeds to ensure they remain moist. If necessary, you can sprinkle some water to add moisture.
In 20-120 hours, you will notice your seeds open, and a taproot emerges.
Once the taproot reaches about 5mm long, you can transplant the seedlings to your ideal growing medium.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item