London Pound Cake strain is an Indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 60% Indica/40% Sativa ratio. There is considerable conflicting information accessible online about the breeder of this strain. One theory is that Heavyweight Seeds, a breeder in Spain, created it. However, Cookie Fam Genetics, situated in Los Angeles, is significantly more likely to be the genuine breeder.



London Pound Cake is a hybrid between Sunset Sherbet and an unidentified but powerful Indica-dominant strain. If you’re searching for a cannabis strain with strong genetics, London Pound Cake is your best bet. Its Indica characteristics result from legendary parents, and it has excellent potency, aromas, and sturdiness. Furthermore, the strain takes its Sunset Sherbet ancestry seriously genetically.

