About this product
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
This strain is remarkably easy to grow, so it’s great for beginners, advanced growers, and anyone in between! Slurricane can be effectively grown indoors and outdoors, with the yields being pretty similar. After a growing period of about nine weeks, you can expect an indoor yield of 14 to 16 ounces per square meter, or an outdoor yield of around a pound per plant. The only drawback of growing this strain really is its long harvest time, but through the use of stress training techniques, you can shorten that time period.
Slurricane is an incredibly relaxing strain, and one that should probably used in the evenings or at a time where you don’t have to be productive. As you inhale, you’ll begin to feel a light tingle wash across your body, slowly relieving you of any tension. Slurricane is reported to cause couch lock in some users, due to its heavy sedating effects and body high. This strain is reviewed as being a mood-booster, taking the user to a calm, peaceful state of being in which stress and negative feelings melt away. In addition to the couch-lock, Slurricane is also known to induce the munchies: so you might want to have a snack nearby! This strain is potent and hard-hitting, so make sure you dose accordingly and take caution if you have a low tolerance to or experience level with THC.
Each Slurricane nug is dense, resin-rich, and olive green in color. They tend to grow fairly round in shape, and have deep violet accents all throughout the bud, with the intensity of this being dependent upon growing temperatures. Slurricane’s scent cannot be missed! The smell of this strain is intensely fruity, with strong notes of berries and herbs. Similarly, its flavor has been described as sugary and earthy, similar to a blueberry tea. Slurricane’s delicious, subtle flavor palate is definitely a big plus for the user!
Because of Slurricane’s high THC content, it provides a wide range of benefits for medical users. Many users who choose Slurricane do so because of its anxiety-fighting qualities. This strain is great for those looking for relief from chronic stress, anxiety, and other unpleasant mental conditions. Calming the body and the mind alike, Slurricane allows for the user’s stress to melt away, being replaced with a sense of joy and serenity. Physically, this strain also has many benefits. It is able to reduce pain and inflammation, helping treat conditions such as joint pain, neuropathy, and headaches. In addition, Slurricane is great for those dealing with insomnia given its ability to sedate the user.
This strain is remarkably easy to grow, so it’s great for beginners, advanced growers, and anyone in between! Slurricane can be effectively grown indoors and outdoors, with the yields being pretty similar. After a growing period of about nine weeks, you can expect an indoor yield of 14 to 16 ounces per square meter, or an outdoor yield of around a pound per plant. The only drawback of growing this strain really is its long harvest time, but through the use of stress training techniques, you can shorten that time period.
Slurricane is an incredibly relaxing strain, and one that should probably used in the evenings or at a time where you don’t have to be productive. As you inhale, you’ll begin to feel a light tingle wash across your body, slowly relieving you of any tension. Slurricane is reported to cause couch lock in some users, due to its heavy sedating effects and body high. This strain is reviewed as being a mood-booster, taking the user to a calm, peaceful state of being in which stress and negative feelings melt away. In addition to the couch-lock, Slurricane is also known to induce the munchies: so you might want to have a snack nearby! This strain is potent and hard-hitting, so make sure you dose accordingly and take caution if you have a low tolerance to or experience level with THC.
Each Slurricane nug is dense, resin-rich, and olive green in color. They tend to grow fairly round in shape, and have deep violet accents all throughout the bud, with the intensity of this being dependent upon growing temperatures. Slurricane’s scent cannot be missed! The smell of this strain is intensely fruity, with strong notes of berries and herbs. Similarly, its flavor has been described as sugary and earthy, similar to a blueberry tea. Slurricane’s delicious, subtle flavor palate is definitely a big plus for the user!
Because of Slurricane’s high THC content, it provides a wide range of benefits for medical users. Many users who choose Slurricane do so because of its anxiety-fighting qualities. This strain is great for those looking for relief from chronic stress, anxiety, and other unpleasant mental conditions. Calming the body and the mind alike, Slurricane allows for the user’s stress to melt away, being replaced with a sense of joy and serenity. Physically, this strain also has many benefits. It is able to reduce pain and inflammation, helping treat conditions such as joint pain, neuropathy, and headaches. In addition, Slurricane is great for those dealing with insomnia given its ability to sedate the user.
About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
284 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS!
Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds.
Enter coupon code "LEAFLY22" to receive DOUBLE your order!
"Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge!
Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of our freebie strain this week!
(Outdoor Seasonal Special)
Bulk pricing on all strains!
$2 per seed for 100 seeds
$1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS!
Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds.
Enter coupon code "LEAFLY22" to receive DOUBLE your order!
"Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge!
Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of our freebie strain this week!
(Outdoor Seasonal Special)
Bulk pricing on all strains!
$2 per seed for 100 seeds
$1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds