Prūf Cultivar
About this product
A joy for the senses from striking fruity aroma to lingering taste of sugar-coated strawberries. A 70/30 indica dominant, it's known for high THC content and substantial resin production. Like its parents, Strawberry Banana produces euphoric effects with heightened creativity and sensory awareness.
Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 1
Secondary terpene: Borneol 1 mg/g
THC: 26-27% | CBD: 0.1-0.9%
Flavors: Sweet, Strawberry, Banana
Effects: Relaxation, Happiness
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
