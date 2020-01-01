Quantum Mechanics Services

Our Mission: To attract like-minded individuals who believe life isn't always linear. Growing leaps and bounds in innovative and emerging industries is more than a possibility, it is a reality. When compliance is your key performance indicator, we are the ones to call. Our Vision: To increase equitable opportunities by growing small and promising new business ventures, commercializing research, and supporting real estate ownership and development that fosters wealth creation within communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. Our Plan: Align efforts by forming 21st century civic networks, institutions, and partnerships to address the most pressing barriers to prosperity and establish creative, effective, silo-busting solutions. Our Goal: Regional Workforce Plan: Guides investments and initiatives to ensure an effective and aligned regional workforce system; that adult and youth have the skills they need to ll current and emerging, high- quality jobs; and employers have the skilled workers they need to remain competitive. In addition to the above plans and initiatives, Quantum Mechanic Services LLC partners throughout the region continue to convene around challenges facing the region and this plan will be responsive to those collaborative efforts as well.