 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Quigley's Cannabis Shot

Quigley's Cannabis Shot

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Quigley's Cannabis Shot

We don’t talk about ourselves all that much, but we’ll give it a whirl. To us, nothing is more important than the health and happiness of those around us. That’s why we created Quigley’s; the only fast acting, most reliable and uplifting liquid cannabis delivery system in existence. We believe in blending the power of science, with the art of compassion. Which is why we’ve developed our patent-pending formula for one reason: to help you, “ease the day.” So no matter when or where your need may arise, find joy and relief in a bottle of Quigley’s.