Quintessential Tips Limited, tip makers of note and it's founding sister Quintessential, an eclectic emporium, are family run businesses that have developed and grown over the past 25 years in the beautiful County of Cornwall, UK. Having left South Africa in 1987, seeking a more wholesome life away from the apartheid regime; with scant resources and fewer contacts, the need to 'make a living' and a Life was an urgent necessity for our young family. After years of hard work and many up's and downs an international brand has evolved and continues to do so. Our connection with our local producers continues after all these years and is a happy and symbiotic relationship. Although we weren't the inventors of the smoking tip, we were the first Company worldwide to make them from 'clean', chlorine (bleach) free papers, Starting with Recycled paper we later went on to add FSC sourced stock for our Standard range of budget tips, Organic Hemp Coated range and the specialist Holy Rollers too, where all sayings are printed with veggie inks. Due to supply difficulties with the first hemp paper we sourced, we suddenly found ourselves about to lose our newest and instantly most popular tip.....disaster....but not for long though, as our production team rose to the challenge and developed a unique process that allowed us to coat our FSC paper with organic food-grade hemp oil. This saw us through what we thought would be a short term stop gap, but in fact has, over the years, become our most popular paper of all time. Our Organic Hemp Coated Tips have even been faked and badly I might add,....but please check the FRAUD section for more about the fakes...how to avoid them and help us put an end to this trickery. Quintessential are still the only brand, world wide, to use 100% pure hemp, tree-free paper, milled on one of Europe's oldest paper milling machines, which is kind of exciting in itself! Although our idea and use of 'chlorine free papers caused much patronising mirth in the industry for the first few years, it is with some pride and not a few return chuckles that we now see that ALL the major names,( from the behemoth that is Rizla through the full gamut of the brands) have all now followed suit! Way to go Quintessential....we may be small, slow and steady....but we lead the way in the 'greening' of smoking paper products!. We were also the first company to make a viable commercial 'product' of the tips, packaging and branding them in such a way that they could be sold in any multiple or high street store. These days tips are a general SKU in the ranges of all major tobacconist suppliers. Quintessential offers a 'low' minimum order for branded products, so if you fancy your own brand of professionally made, chlorine free tips please make contact for our personal service. See the BRANDED section. We have always focussed on good service and high quality ~ our hand-finished tips are the premium UK brand for smokers. We are a fair trade brand as a matter of our own lifestyle and personal ethos and do not believe in that old motto 'it's just business, nothing personal'. Taking 'personal responsibility' seriously as a lynch pin of Freedom, encompasses all of our daily lives including business. Luckily this approach has meant that we now have many Friends amongst our customers, suppliers and staff and are very thankful for these wonderful relationships. Our new product, Skinnies were developed for our Canadian friends who were not so used to using a roach, like we do in Europe, but wanted to try a very slim tip to enjoy their smoke with.....UK wise, we have found them to be popular in our Truro shop for use with regular size and 1.5 European papers. Our other new product, Chubbies have come from our Czech fans and friends, who, as implied by its name like a slightly longer and chubbier tip. (We like to think of them as our 'Chubbie Czechers' in honour of the legend Chubby Checkers! )They were successfully launched at the Cannafest Hemp show in Prague, November 2014. We are also launching a few new test products at the Product Earth Expo, together with some co-branding collaborations with other small British businesses, where we have used their designs (with their permission and acknowledgement, of course) and given them a new 'twist'. We have teamed up with ENCOD, the European N Go’s working tirelessly on behalf of us all, monitoring and advocating on the situation regarding the legalisation of Cannabis and establishment of CSC's, for medicinal purposes at the very least. We are passionate about the legalisation of Cannabis for medical use and even more so, the full repatriation of it as a medicinal Master Plant in the Pharmacopoeia of natural medicines. Check out about your own bodies Endocanabanoid system and how all the various CB's are being scientifically investigated for our very good health. Do check out Hemp Works Charity UK, United Patients Alliance, Norml & Norml Womens Alliance as interesting resources in the UK. Furthermore and even more importantly, the return of the full use of the plant known as Hemp, possibly THE most important plant on the planet. Whether it's for paper, fabric, food, medicine, concrete, beauty products, bio-fuels, chocolate, etc....I could go on.....it is the safest and most positive environmental plant at our disposal. FYI trials around the Chernobyl area are pointing to Hemp as being the most efficient, of the various plants tried, for absorbing the toxins and cleansing the ground As stated on all our Pure Hemp products: 'Quintessential wholly endorses the cultivation of Hemp for the Health, Happiness and Prosperity of all'....and so we do!"