Welcome to Rainier Acres. We are a Tier 2 production and processing facility dedicated to the manufacture and distribution of high quality Cannabis products. ​ We at Rainier Acres come from a rich background of advocacy and cultivation within the Cannabis Industry. With several years of experience, we strive to stay on the cutting edge of Premium Cannabis Products. We prioritize quality over quantity, using only the finest organic grow methods to produce high-end products at an affordable price. Browse through the rest of our website to learn more about our products. Make sure to read our “News and Updates” and follow us on social media to keep in touch with new products and promotions. Don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions and/or comments you may have about our company.