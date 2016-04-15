Loading…
Logo for the brand Raw Garden™

Raw Garden™

Citrus Badlands Live Sauce 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Citrus Badlands
Citrus Sap X G.G.#4 X Bisti Badlands
Indica Dominant Hybrid

Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Citrus Sap effects

Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
