Recreator Hemp Apparel

Recreator is a creative co-op producing sustainable hemp fashion in Los Angeles, California. Since commercial hemp farming remains illegal for most U.S. farmers, we have to import our fiber and fabrics. Because hemp textiles perform so well outdoors and help to conserve vital resources like soil and water, they allow us to enjoy nature while working with it. We are part of a growing movement to overturn outdated laws restricting hemp (cannabis sativa L.) production and thereby expansion of the green economy. We advocate to grow and mill our fabrics stateside, from seed to stitch. Whether as food, fuel, plastics or fiber, hemp has thousands of applications for everyday use. PROCESS Recreator implements a local production process that includes dyeing, cutting and sewing in Downtown LA. In today’s “fast fashion” culture, there’s a distinct pride in working with only a handful of experienced artisans to create lasting clothes. All hemp fashion garments are printed and packaged in-house to high quality, ecological standards. Hemp is the central resource for Recreator to address the environmental collapse of fashion, which ranks just behind the oil and agricultural industries in pollution. As an industrial crop, hemp requires far fewer chemicals and less water to grow than conventional cotton. As well, hemp plants sequester huge amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. PRODUCT Our approach is simple – leave people more comfortable than they ever thought possible with hemp, whether exploring the city or cruising the open road. The natural versatility of hemp fabric makes it a luxury for life in motion: it’s soft, breathable, wicks away moisture and is odor-resistant. The UV protection and antimicrobial properties provided by hemp also speak to it being highly evolved for recreational use. Upon a strong belief in producing the best hemp garments on the market, our team set out to cultivate a new awareness of cannabis & culture. Cannabis is a solution for many maladies of mind, body and planet. For Recreator hemp fashion, making good clothes begins with the best fiber on Earth.