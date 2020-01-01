Red River Cannabis Coalition

Our indoor, climate-controlled grow facility spans across 13,500 sq/ft of land in Edmond, Oklahoma, and we cultivate all of our flower using the most effective methods in hydroponic farming. It has taken over three decades of growing experience, hydroponics training, and tireless bouts of trial and error, to arrive to the hydroponic setup we employ today. Without a doubt, it’s our complete commitment to hydroponic growing techniques, organic farming methods, and 100% traceability, that sets us apart from other growers in Oklahoma.