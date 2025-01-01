We started Redemption Botanicals with the goal of growing/extracting cannabis we would personally smoke every time. That goal has led us to produce a full range of top shelf products, from premium flower to in-house concentrates. We brought our skills to Illinois in 2023 and we’re excited to call Tilton home



Our concentrate team includes both solvent and solventless. We start with whole plant fresh frozen material every time - never any trim runs here. Our lab was built out with a state of the art equipment, including a closed loop system for BHO.

