Remedy
Bio-Jesus Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Bio-Jesus effects
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!