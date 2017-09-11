Loading…
Logo for the brand Rocket Cannabis

Rocket Cannabis

Critical Widow Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

Critical Widow effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
