Critical Widow Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Critical Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!