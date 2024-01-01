  • Hand Trimmed Purple Cadillac
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
Sweet Cookie Kush
Supreme Diesel
THC 21.8%
CBD 0.01%
OG Deadhead
Platinum Valley
THC 21.73%
CBD 0.01%
Kitchen Sink
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Dark Star
Sour Diesel
GMO x Sunset Octane
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.01%
Divine Storm
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Garlicane x SFV Infused Pre-Roll 1.45g
THC 16.6%
CBD 0%
Terp Diamonds
THC 21.5%
CBD 0.01%
Purple Nepal
Platinum Garlic x Bubba OG Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
THC 18.3%
CBD 0.2%
Purple Hindu Kush
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
Purple Cadillac
Grease Monkey
THC 16.5%
CBD 0%
Platinum Purple Crush
THC 20.9%
CBD 0.09%
Terp Diamonds Pre-Roll 1g
THC 19.67%
CBD 0%
Fuzzy Melon
THC 21.1%
CBD 1.3%
Banana Candied Rain x Chocolate Hashberry Infused Pre-Roll 0.85g
THC 18.5%
CBD 0%
Silky Johnson
THC 15.4%
CBD 0%
Platinum GSC
THC 27.1%
CBD 0%