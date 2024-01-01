We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Rogue Farmer
Southern Oregon's Boutique Grower
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Rogue Farmer products
31 products
Flower
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
by Rogue Farmer
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sweet Cookie Kush
by Rogue Farmer
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Supreme Diesel
by Rogue Farmer
THC 21.8%
CBD 0.01%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
OG Deadhead
by Rogue Farmer
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Platinum Valley
by Rogue Farmer
THC 21.73%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Kitchen Sink
by Rogue Farmer
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dark Star
by Rogue Farmer
Flower
Sour Diesel
by Rogue Farmer
Flower
GMO x Sunset Octane
by Rogue Farmer
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Divine Storm
by Rogue Farmer
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Garlicane x SFV Infused Pre-Roll 1.45g
by Rogue Farmer
THC 16.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Terp Diamonds
by Rogue Farmer
THC 21.5%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Purple Nepal
by Rogue Farmer
Pre-rolls
Platinum Garlic x Bubba OG Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Rogue Farmer
THC 18.3%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Purple Hindu Kush
by Rogue Farmer
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Rogue Farmer
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Cadillac
by Rogue Farmer
Flower
Grease Monkey
by Rogue Farmer
THC 16.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum Purple Crush
by Rogue Farmer
THC 20.9%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Terp Diamonds Pre-Roll 1g
by Rogue Farmer
THC 19.67%
CBD 0%
Flower
Fuzzy Melon
by Rogue Farmer
THC 21.1%
CBD 1.3%
Pre-rolls
Banana Candied Rain x Chocolate Hashberry Infused Pre-Roll 0.85g
by Rogue Farmer
THC 18.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Silky Johnson
by Rogue Farmer
THC 15.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum GSC
by Rogue Farmer
THC 27.1%
CBD 0%
